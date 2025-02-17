VIDEO: Lady happily celebartes after selling her kidney to buy an Iphone & other expensive items

A Nigerian lady is currently trending after publicly revealing that she has sold her kidney to fund her lavish lifestyle.

In a self-made video that’s now fast circulating on social, the lady showed her wound which was now healing.

READ ALSO: Counsellor Charlotte Oduro’s husband officially divorces her

According to her, she’s now going to reply only to the messages of persons who have also sold their kidneys.

According to a report by Nature Reviews, some people sell their kidneys for between $20,000 – 160,000.

Meanwhile, it’s illegal to sell your kidney in most countries in the world.

Watch the watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Here’s the FULL 5 minutes Benjamin Mendy’s trending hot ‘skin to skin’ video