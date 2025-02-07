type here...
VIDEO: Lady mercilessly uses mop stick to lash boyfriend and his sidechick in bed

By Armani Brooklyn
A trending video on social media captures the moment a lady decided to teach both her boyfriend and sidechick an unforgettable lesson.

The lady was given a tipoff by her boyfriend’s neighbour that he had brought another lady home.

She quickly rushed to her boyfriend’s place to confirm the assertion and lo and behold she caught her boyfriend in bed with his side chick.

READ ALSO: Sad! Police officer shooots and killls himself

- GhPage

Without wasting much time, she first attacked her boyfriend with the mop stick and landed over 20 lashes on his head and other parts of his body.

The sidechick was also not spared as she was also mercilessly beaten to a pulp like a thief.

Luckily for her, she managed to escape from the room and took to her heels like a prime Usain Bolt.

Watch the video below to know more…

Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

READ ALSO: Geversa’s family breaks silence on Duabo death; Reveals real cause of the TikToker’s demise

