Video: Lady stabs her bestfriend for sleeping with her boyfriend
Video: Lady stabs her bestfriend for sleeping with her boyfriend

By Armani Brooklyn
A viral video that has taken over social media trends and received mixed reactions from netizens captures the moment a lady stabbed her best friend for sleeping with her boyfriend.

In the video, the lady who stabbed her friend can be heard insisting she did the right thing.

Speaking in Yoruba, the lady stated that she doesn’t forgive hence she doesn’t regret stabbing her girlfriend.

The victim can be seen bleeding profusely from the chest while the other friends who were present attended to her.

Watch the video below to know more…

Source:GHpage

