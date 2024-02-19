Video: Lady storms church in the middle of a service to expose pastor of impregnating her

- Advertisement -

A dramatic scene happened in the middle of a service of church service at Redeemed Christian Church of God parish as a woman tracked down a young man believed to be one of the parish pastors to accuse him of impregnating and abandoning her.

As seen in the video, the lady’s revelation left the church members both thrilled and bewildered.



Reports suggest that the woman took matters into her own hands to track down the pastor, revealing that she had been impregnated by him before he vanished without a trace.

The scent of the scandal thickened when the lady further alleged that the pastor told her to terminate the pregnancy.

The incident has ignited discussions surrounding accountability within religious institutions, emphasizing the need for transparency and ethical conduct, especially among those in leadership roles.

Netizens Reactions

@SomaOla – Pastor don give church member belle una still dey quote scripture give her make she calm down.

@verycalvin – They will sacked him for pastoring and if you decide to keep the baby, you and the baby go suffer, penny wise palm foolish

@Earlspam – The pastor go don give the girl signal with eye tire make she no cast the matter for inside church

@Monikiasia – Pastor Congratulations , you are doing well