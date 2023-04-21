Video of the lifeless body of beautiful lady shot dead by boyfriend in Kumasi surfaces

Graphic footage showing the mortal remains of a woman shot dead by her boyfriend in Adum, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region has emerged online.

Maa Adwoa was shot five times by her lover at the forecourt of Dufie Towers, Adum, Kumasi over relationship issues Thursday night.

Information gathered as at now claim the alleged boyfriend named Taakum had suspected and accused Maa Adoa of cheating on him but she vehemently always denies the allegations by her partner.

This continued for some time leading to the lady becoming fed up with the allegation. One she got furious and broke up with the guy for falsely accusing her always.

Fast forward, the boyfriend started pleading with her to forget about the issue and also for them to get back together but the lady declined.

This got the boyfriend angry who pulled out a gun and shot her multiple times before fleeing the scene.

The newly-released video circulating on social media shows a lifeless Maa Adwoa lying in a pool of blood in the back seat of a car.

She sustained gunshot wounds in her stomach, chest and other parts of her body causing her to bleed to death.

The footage sighted by GHPage contains distressing content and cannot be published.

