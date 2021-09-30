- Advertisement -

Comic actor Kwadwo Nkansah, famously known as Lil Win, has narrated how he fell victim to lottery fraudsters who swindled him of his hard-earned money.

He shared his experience during a stakeholder engagement with the Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Samuel Awuku, and celebrities from the entertainment industry on ways to fight lotto fraud and increase the reputation of the organization.

The event took place on Tuesday, 28th September 2021 at the Alisa Hotel.

Narrating his ordeal in Twi, Lil Win disclosed that he was defrauded to the tune of GHS3,000 with the assurance of winning a lottery worth billions.

“I have been duped 3,000gh before. I once received a call from a fraudster who claimed he had leaked numbers from NLA. I got convinced and wanted to stake about 10,000gh to get higher returns to start my school building and buy some taxis to work for me.

“I was told 2-sure was 3,000gh and 3-direct was 1,500gh so opted for the bigger amount and withdrew money to pay the person. He told me to wait for the numbers and the numbers never came.”

Lil Win’s unfortunate experience in the hands of fraudsters, albeit serious, sent laughter across the entire room.

Watch the video below.

Present at the event were actors and musicians including Praye Tietia, Kwesi Arthur, Akrobeto, Lilwin, Bibi Bright, D-Black, Samini, Stonebwoy, Jackie Appiah, Andy Dosty, Okyeame Kwame, Cwesi Oteng, Prince David Osei, Barima Sydney, Kalybos and others in attendance.