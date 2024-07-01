Video: Lilwin receives instant healing inside Adom Kyei Duah’s church

type here...
By Armani Brooklyn
Lilwin

Award-winning Ghanaian actor, Kojo Nkansah and his spiritual father, Adom Kyei Duah have taken over social media trends again after a bizarre miracle incident that took place inside the Philadelphia church.

Yesterday, Lilwin who suffered severe injuries after his accident months ago visited his spiritual father alongside his team to worship with him.

In the middle of the service, Lilwin and his team were invited to the pulpit by Prophet Adom Kyei Duah.

Lilwin

After Lilwin and his team stormed the pulpit, Prophet Adom Kyei Duah performed an instant miracle on Lilwin’s injured neck.

As seen in the now trending video, Prophet Adom Kyei Duah, placed his hands on Lilwin’s arms and later on his neck, made an unusual sound and later told Lilwin to remove his neck neck brace.

Lilwin did exactly that and confirmed that the pains in his neck had vanished into thin air.

Watch the video below to know more…

