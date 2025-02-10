type here...
Source:GHpage
News

VIDEO: Long distance driver goes viral for overtaking 15 cars at once at a top speed

By Armani Brooklyn
VIDEO: Long distance driver goes viral for overtaking 15 cars at once at a top speed

A long-distance bus driver’s dangerous road rage, captured on camera and shared online, has ignited a wave of outrage among netizens.

The worrying video which has since gone viral, shows the driver engaging in reckless manoeuvres, overtaking at least 15 vehicles in a row and forcing other motorists off their lane, putting numerous lives at risk.

The footage, reportedly recorded and shared by the driver’s assistant, reveals a blatant disregard for traffic laws and road safety.

READ ALSO: Here’s the FULL 5 minutes Benjamin Mendy’s trending hot ‘skin to skin’ video

VIDEO Long distance driver goes viral for overtaking 15 cars at once at a top speed - GhPage

In what appears to be an attempt to show off his driving skills, the driver can be seen aggressively weaving through traffic at high speed, leaving a trail of startled drivers in his wake.

The video has drawn widespread condemnation from social media users, with many calling for strict action against the driver.

“This is beyond reckless; it’s pure negligence and endangerment of lives. Authorities must act swiftly,” one commenter wrote.

Others expressed concern about the safety of passengers who rely on long-distance buses for transportation, urging transport authorities to implement stricter regulations.

Trending:
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Watch the video below to know more…

As authorities are yet to look into the matter, many are hopeful that swift justice will be served to deter others from endangering lives on the road.

READ ALSO: Sad! Popular GH TikToker Priscilla Geversa dies

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro's husband officially divorces her

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro’s husband officially divorces her

VIDEO 6 die in a gory accident at Obuasi Kyekyewere

VIDEO: 6 die in a gory accident at Obuasi Kyekyewere

GhPageNews

TODAY

Monday, February 10, 2025
29.7 C
Accra

Also Read

VIDEO: 6 die in a gory accident at Obuasi Kyekyewere

VIDEO 6 die in a gory accident at Obuasi Kyekyewere

I am no longer an advocate for the Atta-Mills family – Koku Anyidoho

Atta-Mills-and-Koku-Anyidoho

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro’s husband officially divorces her

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro's husband officially divorces her

Sad! Popular Junka Town actor Taidu dies

Sad Popular Junka Town actor Taidu dies

Pooley wasn’t stabbed at the stadium – Police DCOP

Nana-Pooley-FI
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways