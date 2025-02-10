VIDEO: Long distance driver goes viral for overtaking 15 cars at once at a top speed

A long-distance bus driver’s dangerous road rage, captured on camera and shared online, has ignited a wave of outrage among netizens.

The worrying video which has since gone viral, shows the driver engaging in reckless manoeuvres, overtaking at least 15 vehicles in a row and forcing other motorists off their lane, putting numerous lives at risk.

The footage, reportedly recorded and shared by the driver’s assistant, reveals a blatant disregard for traffic laws and road safety.

In what appears to be an attempt to show off his driving skills, the driver can be seen aggressively weaving through traffic at high speed, leaving a trail of startled drivers in his wake.

The video has drawn widespread condemnation from social media users, with many calling for strict action against the driver.

“This is beyond reckless; it’s pure negligence and endangerment of lives. Authorities must act swiftly,” one commenter wrote.

Others expressed concern about the safety of passengers who rely on long-distance buses for transportation, urging transport authorities to implement stricter regulations.

As authorities are yet to look into the matter, many are hopeful that swift justice will be served to deter others from endangering lives on the road.

