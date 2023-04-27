Inspector Ahmed Twumasi aka Police Tycoon who was arrested for killing his girlfriend Maa Adwoa in Adum, Kumasi last week is scheduled to make his second appearance in court next month.

Many comments have been shared about him on social media by some who know him and to some extent some people who have never met or had anything to do with him.

A video has surfaced on social media and kind of confirms that the Police used to provide security for the King of the Asante Kingdom Otumfour Osei Tutu II.

In the video which has emerged on social media and going viral, Inspector Twumasi is seen standing behind the overlord of the Asanti Kingdom during an event.

Watch the video below:

Well, the Inspector at his first appearance in court disclosed that he killed his lover Maa Adwoa because she allegedly owed him an amount of Ghc 5000 but it wasn’t his intention to kill her.

