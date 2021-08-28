type here...
Video: Maame Serwaa causes traffic on social media with her hourglass figure
Entertainment

Video: Maame Serwaa causes traffic on social media with her hourglass figure and heavy tundra

By Kweku Derrick
Maame Serwaa
Maame Serwaa
Kumawood actress Clara Benson, popularly known as Maame Serwaa, has once again set the internet on fire with her hot body.

The 21-year-old movie star sent her fans on social media into a frenzy after a video of her showcasing her endowments surfaced online.

Maame Serwaa was recorded striding across a dining room that doubles as a kitchen in a less spacious apartment.

In the video, she was captured donning a two-piece ensemble – a black crop top over a figure-hugging skirt that articulated her curves.

The child actor who has grown into a voluptuous beautiful woman resplendently strutted like a professional model on a runway with so much confidence as she showed off what her mama bestowed on her.

Maame Serwaa flexed her hourglass figure and heavy backside with complete disregard for naysayers.

Watch it below.

The video has left many social media enthusiasts and her fans overly excited with many responding with positive comments

Read of the comments below

Nana Vee remarked: ”Wow, beauty all over. Body dey talk.”

Samuel Addo said: ”Everything on point, Maame. Keep shining.”

Jeff Boafo indicated: ”Maame, you can become a model ooh. See how you’re walking like a pro.”

Source:GHPage

