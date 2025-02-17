VIDEO: Maame Serwaa cries as she addresses reports of using her mom for rituals

Star actress, Maame Serwaa has finally addressed the disturbing rumours that she sacrificed her mom for fame and cars.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Emelia Brobbey, Maame Serwaa recounted how she cried her eyes out after coming across the false accusations on social media.

According to her, she was shocked to the core after realizing that the perpetrators of the false story were adults fit enough to be her elder sisters and brothers.

As emphasised by her, she never used her mother for rituals.

Watch the video below to know more…

