Video of macho man beating up young woman at Obuasi goes viral
News

Video of macho man beating up young woman at Obuasi goes viral

By Kweku Derrick
man beats up woman on streets of Obuasi
A grim video of an unidentified man assaulting a young lady on the streets of Obuasi has sparked outrage on social media.

Clad in a black gown, the woman can be seen heckling a heavily built man who donned a white T-Shirt over a pair of shorts and sneakers as they argued incessantly.

It is not clear what transpired earlier between the two, but a portion of the video that has gone viral shows the woman shoving the man while holding onto the man’s shirt with a firm grip.

At one point in the clip, the man who tried to hold back the provocation to retaliate lost his cool and viciously attack the woman after she failed to calm down despite his attempt to pacify her.

A group of men recorded the incident as they watched on unconcerned while the man punched and kicked the lady to the ground.

The video has stoked a conversation on social media about who was right or wrong for attacking each other.

While many condemned the man’s assault, others argued that the woman ought to be blamed for provoking the man to beat her up.

They believe the woman overstepped her boundaries and got what she deserved after standing up to the man whom she knew she could not defeat in fight.

