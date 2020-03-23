Video-of-madman-wearing-nose-mask-to-prevent-himself-from-getting-coronavirus-goes-viral

In a hilarious video chanced upon by Ghpage.com, captures a mentally challenged man wearing a nose mask to prevent himself from getting the deadly coronavirus.

I’m sure he might have also heard from the news the harm the virus is already causing and the threat it poses to man hence his safeguard method.

The said video would make you forget your problems and laugh your heart out! The mad man was seen comfortably sitting by the roadside reading a leaflet.

The video after it surfaced on the internet has received several reactions from netizens as some have come to realize the need for mentally stable human beings to take precautionary measures amid the covid-19 outbreak.

WATCH THE HILARIOUS VIDEO BELOW:

It may seem very funny but we should take a lesson from that and adhere to the Ministry of Health’s personal hygiene protocols in this time to be on the safer side.

Ghana needs you alive and strong.