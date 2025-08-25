type here...
VIDEO: Main guy dies during confrontation with sideguy

By Armani Brooklyn
Mpasatia

A violent clash over a woman has led to the tragic death of a young man in Mpasatia, a community in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region.

According to local residents, the deceased, believed to be the main boyfriend of the woman at the center of the conflict, rushed to her house after learning that another man was on top of her.

The confrontation quickly escalated into a physical fight, which resulted in his death.

Eyewitnesses report that the deceased might even be the one who rented the room for the lady at the center of this unfortunate incident.

In a shocking turn of events, when bystanders pleaded with the woman to help her dying boyfriend, she responded that she didn’t care if he died.

The police have been notified and are investigating the matter.

The suspect, identified as Jeff, is currently on the run, while the woman is assisting with police investigations.

