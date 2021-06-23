- Advertisement -

What started as a drinking competition in a bar ended in tears after a man met his untimely death after gulping down a full bottle of hard liquor to impress his friends.

A viral video captures the moment friends cheered him on as he showed off his drinking abilities by emptying the substance of the bottle at one go.

Moments later, the man is seen beating his chest and coughing ceaselessly as the effect of the alcohol takes on his heart and vital internal organs.

He tried very hard to vomit the substance but it was to no avail.

The man later dropped dead and a funeral was held to usher him home.

The drunken mourners who thronged his funeral also sprayed alcohol on his grave which clearly depicted how widely celebrated he was as a heavy drinker.

Watch the video below.