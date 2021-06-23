type here...
GhPageLifestyleVideo: Man dies after drinking full bottle of hard liquor to impress...
Lifestyle

Video: Man dies after drinking full bottle of hard liquor to impress friends

By Kweku Derrick
- Advertisement -

What started as a drinking competition in a bar ended in tears after a man met his untimely death after gulping down a full bottle of hard liquor to impress his friends.

A viral video captures the moment friends cheered him on as he showed off his drinking abilities by emptying the substance of the bottle at one go.

Moments later, the man is seen beating his chest and coughing ceaselessly as the effect of the alcohol takes on his heart and vital internal organs.

He tried very hard to vomit the substance but it was to no avail.

The man later dropped dead and a funeral was held to usher him home.

The drunken mourners who thronged his funeral also sprayed alcohol on his grave which clearly depicted how widely celebrated he was as a heavy drinker.

Watch the video below.

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Accra
moderate rain
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
74 %
2.9mph
75 %
Wed
82 °
Thu
79 °
Fri
83 °
Sat
83 °
Sun
83 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News