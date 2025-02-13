type here...
VIDEO: Man gets swalloed by a humpback whale and gets spitten back

By Armani Brooklyn
A kayaker off the coast of Chile experienced a once-in-a-lifetime encounter with nature’s giants after being briefly swallowed by a humpback whale—only to be miraculously released unharmed.

The shocking incident, which was captured on video and has since gone viral, shows the moment the massive marine mammal engulfs the kayaker before spitting them back out into the water.

Witnesses were left stunned by the rare and terrifying spectacle, which highlights the sheer power of these oceanic creatures.

Experts suggest that the whale likely mistook the kayaker for a school of fish or krill, as humpbacks are known for their lunge-feeding technique, where they engulf large volumes of water and prey in a single motion.

While such encounters are incredibly rare, they serve as a reminder of the unpredictability of wildlife interactions.

The kayaker, whose identity has not been revealed, was reportedly left shaken but unharmed.

