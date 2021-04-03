Nana Ama Mcbrown's husband, Maxwell Mensah teaches daughter, Maxin how to swim in adorable video

Maxwell Mensah, husband of star actress and TV presenter, Nana Ama Mcbrown took to social media to reveal, he’s teaching their daughter, Maxin how to swim.

In the video sighted by GHPage.com, saw Maxwell seated in a small pool guiding his daughter to stay afloat as the little princess kept dabbling her legs in the water – in an attempt to swim.

Little Maxin was dressed in a colourful swimsuit and was beaming with smiles throughout the swimming tutorials.

Throughout the lesson, Maxin showed no signs of fear and it will be one of the many unforgettable moments they’ll share together.

This is not the first time we have seen Maxin showed interest in swimming.

The two year old princess christened Maxin Mawusi Mensah during her 2nd birthday on 21st February,2021 was captured wearing bikini – in the many photos that her parents posted in social media.

Maxin was seen rocking the colourful bikini while standing beside a swimming pool.

Just to her left was a table that had a miniature beach/poolside umbrella on it for shade.

On the table was a small cake. In the first photo, Maxin stood with the cake in her hands while her baby (toy) lied in one of the two lazy chairs.

In the second photo, the little girl bent down and gazed at something nearby.

Maxin

Maxin’s bikini photos for her second birthday at the time stirred massive reactions from social media users.