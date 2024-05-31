type here...
Video: Medikal happily dances inside his $2M mansion with a beautiful lady after Fella Makafui packed out

By Armani Brooklyn
Evidently, Medikal appears to have moved on from his recent breakup with Fella Makafui.

Recall that weeks ago, the once enviable couple took over social media trends with the news of their divorce.

In a fresh video that has since gone viral on social media and received mixed reactions from netizens, Medikal can be seen happily dancing with a beautiful lady inside his estimated $2M mansion


Amidst all these, the lively dance and visible chemistry between the two have sparked speculation about the nature of their relationship, with many fans wondering if the rapper has found a new romantic interest.

However, rumours circulating online claim that the woman in the video is Medikal’s sister.


While this has not been confirmed, the video has nonetheless captured significant attention, with fans eagerly discussing the possible implications.

Some social media users have also bashed him for dancing in the video with the diss song he released for Fella after their divorce.

Source:GHpage

