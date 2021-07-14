- Advertisement -

A viral video that captures Moesha Boduong, Ghana’s infamous Slay Queen turned-born-again Christian, hanging out with her rich Nigerian boyfriend has surfaced online.

On Tuesday, GHPage.com reported that Moesha is said to be fighting some sort of spiritual battle as an unnamed Nigerian business tycoon (who is not ‘human’) with whom she had an affair has exchanged her soul with death.

These wild claims were made by actress and entrepreneur Adu Sarfoa, who mentioned that Moesha Boduong’s current state which sees her as mentally unstable is deeper than it meets the eye.

Well, we have sighted a video of Moesha Boduong chilling with her alleged young rich man at a venue that seems like a club.

The man whose name is not known yet is reported to be the person who was bonking Moesha before her predicaments, which has forced her to repent and start going to church, set in.

Actress Adu Sarfoa has voiced her concerns about the current situation of Ghanaian socialite Moesha Boduong, disclosing some scary reasons why the latter decided to leave her old ways and give her life to Christ.

Adu Safowaah posted a photo of Moesha on Instagram and pleaded with Ghanaians to remember Moesha Buduong in their prayers because she is fighting silent battles no one knows about.

The captioned of the photo read: ”She came across a Business tycoon that not human and had something to do with him…. ( kindly note that, No blame game here cux We all ain’t virgins and ve our dirty skeletons). The Man exchanged her soul with Death but #JESUS and #mercy said NO. People close to MOESHA should be attentive, monitor her movement, stay close pls …. I prayed for her this dawn and I will do always.”

