Video of the moment GMB 2022 winner Teiya was prophecised to months before the pageant

A video has surfaced 3 days after Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2022 Grand Finale and it captures the moment a powerful prophet of God prophecy to Teiya ahead of her win.

As seen in the video, the man of God called Teiya out from the congregation and prophesied to her that Ghana was going to honour her in a big way.

The prophet stated in all assurance that she will be a global star and thus have access to 67 nations. Watch the Video below;

The 2022 editions of the GMB saw many Ghanaians attending in full honour. Five beautiful ladies battled it out on the stage and they showcased their talent to the judges and the audience.

After long hours of display, Tung-Teiya Dahamani was adjudged the winner. The Northern Region representative Teiya Ayisha won the crown, cash and car of 2022 Ghana’s Most Beautiful competition.