type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentVideo of the moment GMB 2022 winner Teiya was prophecised to months...
Entertainment

Video of the moment GMB 2022 winner Teiya was prophecised to months before the pageant

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

A video has surfaced 3 days after Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2022 Grand Finale and it captures the moment a powerful prophet of God prophecy to Teiya ahead of her win.

As seen in the video, the man of God called Teiya out from the congregation and prophesied to her that Ghana was going to honour her in a big way.

The prophet stated in all assurance that she will be a global star and thus have access to 67 nations. Watch the Video below;

The 2022 editions of the GMB saw many Ghanaians attending in full honour. Five beautiful ladies battled it out on the stage and they showcased their talent to the judges and the audience.

After long hours of display, Tung-Teiya Dahamani was adjudged the winner. The Northern Region representative Teiya Ayisha won the crown, cash and car of 2022 Ghana’s Most Beautiful competition.

    • READ MORE ON:
    • GMB

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, October 12, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    77.4 ° F
    77.4 °
    77.4 °
    83 %
    1.6mph
    75 %
    Wed
    79 °
    Thu
    84 °
    Fri
    81 °
    Sat
    82 °
    Sun
    82 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News