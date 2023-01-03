type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentVideo of the moment Kweku Flick performed 'Money' at Rev Obofour's 31st...
Entertainment

Video of the moment Kweku Flick performed ‘Money’ at Rev Obofour’s 31st Watch Night Service

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

Rev. Obofour’s Yearly 31st Watch Night Service is not held at a specific location. He tours around the City to preach the word and also perform miracles.

The leader and founder and Annionted Palace Chapel, Rev Obofour brought Kumasi to a standstill at his 2022 edition of the 31st December Watch Night Cross-Over Service inside OWASS.

The powerful man of God as he has been doing at the end of every year gathered a mammoth crowd to worship and praise God under one voice to climax the year in the full grace of the Lord.

The 2022 edition was no exception. The popular televangelist did not only preach and performed unending miracles, but he also served the congregation with undiluted entertainment.

Rev. Obofour invited some celebrities to the Watch Night Service. Notable among them was Kumerican’s very own superstar Kweku Flick. He performed to the church one of his hit many songs titled ‘Money’

In a video that captured the moment, Kweku Flick gave an acapella of the viral song and the congregation couldn’t get enough of it as they went gaga and trooped to the front of the stage to jam.

    Source:GHPAGE

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, January 3, 2023
    Accra
    haze
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    37 %
    1.6mph
    69 %
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    84 °
    Sat
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News