- Advertisement -

Rev. Obofour’s Yearly 31st Watch Night Service is not held at a specific location. He tours around the City to preach the word and also perform miracles.

The leader and founder and Annionted Palace Chapel, Rev Obofour brought Kumasi to a standstill at his 2022 edition of the 31st December Watch Night Cross-Over Service inside OWASS.

The powerful man of God as he has been doing at the end of every year gathered a mammoth crowd to worship and praise God under one voice to climax the year in the full grace of the Lord.

The 2022 edition was no exception. The popular televangelist did not only preach and performed unending miracles, but he also served the congregation with undiluted entertainment.

Rev. Obofour invited some celebrities to the Watch Night Service. Notable among them was Kumerican’s very own superstar Kweku Flick. He performed to the church one of his hit many songs titled ‘Money’

In a video that captured the moment, Kweku Flick gave an acapella of the viral song and the congregation couldn’t get enough of it as they went gaga and trooped to the front of the stage to jam.