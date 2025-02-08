VIDEO: Moment lady disgraces pastor boyfriend who propsoed to her in public

A trending video on X captures the moment a beautiful lady disgraced her sakora pastor boyfriend who proposed marriage to her in public.

In the viral clip which was filmed inside one of the universities in Nigeria, a group of students who had surrounded the lady and her pastor boyfriend could be heard chanting ‘SAY YES’.

READ ALSO: Sad! Popular GH TikToker Priscilla Geversa dies

Unfortunately, the lady threw the flower her pastor boyfriend had bought for her and angrily walked away with the complaint that he was disgracing her.

Meanwhile, the pastor had brought along expensive gifts including an iPhone and others to make the marriage proposal a memorable one.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Afia Schwarzenegger’s real name is Augustina Agyei – Chris Vincent