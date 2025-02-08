type here...
VIDEO: Moment lady disgraces pastor boyfriend who propsoed to her in public

By Armani Brooklyn
A trending video on X captures the moment a beautiful lady disgraced her sakora pastor boyfriend who proposed marriage to her in public.

In the viral clip which was filmed inside one of the universities in Nigeria, a group of students who had surrounded the lady and her pastor boyfriend could be heard chanting ‘SAY YES’.

Unfortunately, the lady threw the flower her pastor boyfriend had bought for her and angrily walked away with the complaint that he was disgracing her.

Meanwhile, the pastor had brought along expensive gifts including an iPhone and others to make the marriage proposal a memorable one.

