Video of the moment Nana Aba’s alleged ex sugar daddy, Kofi Amoabeng shunned her in public

Ghpage has sighted a video of the moment Ace Journalist Nana Aba Anamoah and her alleged ex-sugar daddy, the CEO of defunct UT Bank, Mr Kofi Amoabeng met at Sarkodie’s Rapperholic 2020 launch.

In the video obtained, Prince Kofi Amoabeng ignored the Media star as if she doesn’t exist. He warmly hugged another lady right next to Nana Aba and had a chit-chat with her.

Nana Aba who was sitting pretty with some of the guests when Kofi Amoabeng arrived from the look on her eyes expected the businessman to exchange some long pleasantries with her but that never happened.

What the former UT Bank boss did was he only tapped Nana Aba’s knee and walked off to the seat reserved for him at the launch ‘wearing’ a fake smile on his face just for the cameras.

Watch the video below;

Moment Nana Aba and her alleged ex sugar daddy, Kofi Amoabeng met in public pic.twitter.com/hKSr5JFzEA — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) December 14, 2020

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, over the weekend launched the 2020 edition of the Rapperholic Concert.

Being held eight years in a roll, Sarkodie disclosed he was uncompromising when his team wanted them to organize the Rapperholic Concert this year.

According to him, the COVID-19 and some other things were holding him up on his decision to host the event this year but his team succeeded in convincing him.

The event was well attended by high profiled personalities in Ghana.