Juju man Nana 5:30 reveals why he stormed Prophet Agyenim Boateng’s church to take back the charm he uses for his miracles

In a shocking turn of events, a self-proclaimed fetish priest known as Nana 5:30 and his team forcefully entered the premises of Vision Power Ministry in Amamole-Accra to demand the return of a charm he asserted was given to the church’s leader, Prophet Agyenim Boateng.

The incident, which happened yesterday, resulted in a clash between Nana 5:30 and Bishop Agyenim Boateng’s wife.

According to eyewitnesses, the juju man and his team entered the church with determination, demanding the charm they had given to Bishop Agyenim Boateng to perform his miracles under the guise of using the Holy Spirit.

The confrontation escalated when Bishop Agyenim Boateng’s wife fiercely opposed the attempts to retrieve the alleged charm, leading to a heated exchange.

The clash between Nana 5:30 and Bishop Agyenim Boateng’s wife drew the attention of other neighbours who recorded the scene.

Prior to the clash, which was 5 months ago, Nana 5:30 had earlier visited Prophet Agyenim Boateng with his team to confront him over some Ghc 50,000 saga.

According to Nana 5:30, Prophet Agyenim has refused to give him his share of the money he gets from his ministry despite using his charm to perform miracles.

