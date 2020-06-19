Video of the moment Rev Owusu Bempah prophesied about the recent deaths at Despite Media surfaces

- Advertisement -

Despite Media under the jurisdiction of Dr Osei Kwame Despite for the second time has experienced the biggest disaster and shocking news to the company.

Two of their great and able media personalities have passed away in such a tragic manner when no one ever thought of. Life is full of surprises, this particular one is bitter.

READ ALSO: Kwadwo Wiafe of Despite Media Company passes on

Ghpage News has come across a video that captures Rev. Owusu Bempah in one of his church services giving a prophecy about the recent deaths at Despite Media.

In the video sighted the leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International gave this prophecy somewhere in 2019. He was particular about Peace Fm. He said the very establishment needs serious prayers.

“….workers at Peace FM will die without exclusion ….. It’s a strong force from the demonic realm that wants to overtake and overcome the company because I see a funeral cloth covering Peace FM” he said.

READ ALSO: Nana Agyei Sikapa of Peace Fm confirmed dead

In his prophecy he said, the icy and wicked hands of death will take way big names in the company especially those ones who have toiled to establish Despite Media, specifically UTV and Peace FM.

WATCH THE VIDEO OF REV. OWUSU BEMPAH’S PROPHESY BELOW:

READ ALSO: Former presenter of Peace FM Maa Afia Konadu is dead

Apparently, the prophecy from Rev. Owusu Bempah about Despite Media has actualized as big names like Maa Afia Konadu, Kwadwo Wiafe Annor and just today Daniel Agyei Peprah widely known as Nana Agyei Sikapa have all died.