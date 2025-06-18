VIDEO: Moment sideguy shoots main boyfriend to death

SOUTH AFRICA – A viral video which is currently circulating on social media shows the chilling moment a man, allegedly believed to be the sideguy fatally shot his romantic rival during a heated altercation.

According to reports, the main boyfriend had tracked down the side guy to his neighbourhood to confront and attack him with a bottle.

In the now-viral footage, the main boyfriend can be seen charging at the side guy with a bottle in his hand, while shouting at him with threats.

A passerby attempted to intervene and managed to restrain the main boyfriend and additionally prevented him from delivering a potentially fatal blow with the bottle.

In a shocking twist, the side guy calmly walked to his car, retrieved a firearm, and fired three shots at the unarmed man, killing him on the spot.

