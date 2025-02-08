type here...
VIDEO: My mom pushes me to go and sleep with men for me – GH teenage girl reveals

By Armani Brooklyn
A teenage girl named Priscilla has accused her mother of pushing her to go and sleep with men for money.

Speaking in an interview on OTEC FM’s ‘Asem beba dadi’ show, Priscilla additionally exposed how her mother always sacks herself and her brother out of her room at 12:00am to have intercourse with her boyfriend named Kwame till 2:00 am.

According to the girl, she once caught Kwame on top of her mother and she was forced to beat him while he was still in aggressive action drilling her mom in bed.

Talking about how her mother pushes her to sleep with men for money, Priscilla disclosed how her mom consistently sent her to a guy named Osman for cash.

Later, Osman forcefully had intercourse with her which broke her virginity.

