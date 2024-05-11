A video of Nana Agradaa chanting gets Ghanaians talking

Prophetess Nana Agradaa aka Evangelist Tupac has once again caused a stir online.

Saying Nana Agradaa is troublesome is a tautology, because Nana Agradaa is the same as troublesome.

A viral video that captures Nana Agradaa chanting has gotten social media users talking.

In the video, Nana Agradaa is seen in an undisclosed location, obviously her house with all lights turned off.

One could see the controversial woman of God in a red top with a rope around her head for reasons best known to her.

Another thing that was seen in the video is a bottle with a rope around it.

To make the situation more scary, Nana Agradaa put on candles and began chanting as she sang a song that belong to the “Gyidi K)k))”.