VIDEO: NDC communications officer busted for having sezz with SHS student on a motorbike in the bush

By Armani Brooklyn
An SHS student named Rhoda has accused Ejura NDC Communications Officer, Abubakar Osman of impregnating her and abandoning their baby.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Lawson FM, Rhoda narrated how Osman consistently had sezz with her on his motorbike inside the bush.

According to the Ejura SHS student, their continuous encounter for sezz led to her pregnancy.

Initially, Osman bought her drugs to terminate the pregnancy but all the attempts proved futile

However, after giving birth, Osman has failed to fulfil his responsibilities as the father of the child due to paternity issues.

