type here...
GhPage Lifestyle Video of Nigerian lady beating her friend for informing her boyfriend that...
Lifestyle

Video of Nigerian lady beating her friend for informing her boyfriend that she was cheating

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Lady cheating boyfriend
Lady cheating boyfriend
- Advertisement -

Two Nigerian ladies, from a video seen online, have been involved in a bloody bust-up because one of them snitched to the other’s boyfriend that she was cheating.

In a scenery that looked like one of the rural areas somewhere in Nigeria, two ladies were at each other’s necks over a guy.

From the footage, one of them was agitated that the other would tell her boyfriend about her escapades outside their relationship.

The lady, dressed in a yellow jersey, questioned the other on why she would tell on her, and this degenerates into a heated brawl.

It could be inferred that the informant’s response that the boyfriend contacted her first infuriated the accuser.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Seemingly, the accuser thought her friend’s actions was because she wanted to steal her boyfriend.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, January 22, 2021
Accra
scattered clouds
86 ° F
86 °
86 °
70 %
3.2mph
40 %
Fri
84 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
84 °
Tue
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News