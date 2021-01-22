Video of Nigerian lady beating her friend for informing her boyfriend that she was cheating

- Advertisement -

Two Nigerian ladies, from a video seen online, have been involved in a bloody bust-up because one of them snitched to the other’s boyfriend that she was cheating.

In a scenery that looked like one of the rural areas somewhere in Nigeria, two ladies were at each other’s necks over a guy.

From the footage, one of them was agitated that the other would tell her boyfriend about her escapades outside their relationship.

The lady, dressed in a yellow jersey, questioned the other on why she would tell on her, and this degenerates into a heated brawl.

It could be inferred that the informant’s response that the boyfriend contacted her first infuriated the accuser.

Seemingly, the accuser thought her friend’s actions was because she wanted to steal her boyfriend.