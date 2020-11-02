Video of Nigerian lady flogged by a soldier for dressing indecently

- Advertisement -

Footage from an incident where a Nigeria lady was pitilessly flogged on the streets by an army officer for indecent dressing has generated coversation on social media.

The lady in question is seen in the video seated on the floor and receiving strokes of whips on her butt from the soldier.

The excerpts have left Nigerian netizens, especially, disgusted by the human right abuse openly displayed.

A number of clueless onlookers were spotted at the scene witnessing the poor lady whipped like a bull on the streets.

The officer asks the lady to take her hand off her behind severally as he keeps on lashing her to the pulp.

Apparently, it is such abuse that culminated in the EndSars movement in Nigeria which has led to a number of protesters being gunned down by security officers.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Cybernauts who have chanced on the video have shared their opinion as most of them agree that it was a violation of the young lady’s rights.

SEE COMMENTS BELOW:

