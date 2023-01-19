type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleVideo of a completely blind girl braiding her classmates' hair warms hearts
Lifestyle

Video of a completely blind girl braiding her classmates’ hair warms hearts

By Armani Brooklyn
Video of a completely blind girl braiding her classmates' hair warms hearts
- Advertisement -

A blind Nigerian girl has proven that nothing can change great people regardless of their situation as a video of her hair braiding skills stunned many online.

The girl identified as Victoria was seen performing the incredible feat in a video shared on Twitter by Michael Thompson Showunmi.

In the short clip, Victoria perfectly parted her colleague’s hair with a comb and braided it as if she was seeing everything she was doing.

READ ALSO: Mother going blind after tattooing her eyeballs blue and purple to copy an influencer


Apart from her ability to braid people’s hair, Victoria also knows how to tie gele, a skill that is even difficult for people who can see.

Also, the blind girl has said she wants to learn make-up artistry. According to her, there is nothing she cannot do.

The story reads, “Victoria, a girl with total blindness plaits hair, she plaits the hair of girls in her classroom..not just hair alone, she also ties gele. She told me we should employ a make-up artist in her school that she wants to learn make-up.”

“She said “as far as they teach me, there is nothing I can’t do” . I love her spirit, y’all need to meet her.”

Watch the video below:

READ ALSO: Nana Ama Mcbrown gifts blind classmate Ghc 5,000

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, January 19, 2023
    Accra
    haze
    90 ° F
    90 °
    90 °
    62 %
    3.8mph
    22 %
    Thu
    90 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    85 °
    Mon
    84 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News