Video of a father ‘smoking with his 3-month-old son’ causes stir

- Advertisement -

A young father has set off intense outrage online after sharing a video of himself puffing smoke while carrying his little baby.

He drew at his stick of smoke and puffed it out, despite the fact he was carrying a baby believed to be just three months old.



The man could be seen wearing matching PJs with his months-old child while sitting in the living room and smoking his lungs out like there was no tomorrow.

READ ALSO: Lady happily flaunts her beautiful big reddish lips after undergoing surgery – Video

Check out reactions trailing the video …



queen_DUunmMiiiso said: “This is the worse thing I’ve seen on the internet what’s wrong with this generation?? This is absolutely bad | can’t even allow a guy that smokes or does drugs to father my child blogs please don’t post things like this it’s appalling.”

__dibaaaaaa noted: “And that innocent child is supposed to inhale that…. Not everyone really deserves to be a parent”

yourprincecharming01 observed: “That’s not healthy for the baby the mother doing the video definitely smokes also.”

jectimi_comedy commented: “How can we explain to this CHILD that his father is f00Il. Dou in America and uk parents do this but I still don’t see it as something to emulate . For God sake that child is not suppose to inhale that smoke.”

Watch the video below …

READ ALSO: My girlfriend is cheating on me but I can’t confront her because I’m using her PC – Broke guy laments

READ ALSO: Dubai agent who takes people’s money with the promise of getting them jobs receives severe beatings – Video