Video of a father 'smoking with his 3-month-old son' causes stir
News

Video of a father ‘smoking with his 3-month-old son’ causes stir

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Video of a father 'smoking with his 3 month old son' causes stir
A young father has set off intense outrage online after sharing a video of himself puffing smoke while carrying his little baby.

He drew at his stick of smoke and puffed it out, despite the fact he was carrying a baby believed to be just three months old.


The man could be seen wearing matching PJs with his months-old child while sitting in the living room and smoking his lungs out like there was no tomorrow.

Video of a father 'smoking with his 3 month old son' causes stir

Check out reactions trailing the video …


queen_DUunmMiiiso said: “This is the worse thing I’ve seen on the internet what’s wrong with this generation?? This is absolutely bad | can’t even allow a guy that smokes or does drugs to father my child blogs please don’t post things like this it’s appalling.”

__dibaaaaaa noted: “And that innocent child is supposed to inhale that…. Not everyone really deserves to be a parent”

yourprincecharming01 observed: “That’s not healthy for the baby the mother doing the video definitely smokes also.”

jectimi_comedy commented: “How can we explain to this CHILD that his father is f00Il. Dou in America and uk parents do this but I still don’t see it as something to emulate . For God sake that child is not suppose to inhale that smoke.”

Watch the video below …

Source:GHpage

