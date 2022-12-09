A beautiful lady has warmed numerous hearts on the internet after sharing a video of herself feeding and showing her mentally challenged boyfriend genuine love.

Many ladies would have completely cut ties with their boyfriend once they go broke and not talk of getting mad but this lady has refused to disassociate herself from him.

According to the lady, she has no choice other than to be with him as they swore to be together till death do them part.

In a viral video, the kind lady sat next to her mad boyfriend and openly identified with him despite his unclean clothing.

Another video showed her attempting to play with him while professing her love for the mentally challenged young man.

She captioned the videos as;

“We swear to ourselves that only death can separate us so I can’t leave him alone,”

She added that her love for him still remains the same. “No matter your situation I still love you.”

