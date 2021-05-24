- Advertisement -

A video currently trending on social media sees a pregnant woman in labor giving birth in a commercial car.

According to a source that shared the video, the lady was in a Lagos-bound car when she went into labor and with the help of some people in the car helping her to deliver the baby successfully.

In the video sighted, an unidentified lady suspected to be a medical practitioner first carried the baby into a waiting medical bus of the sort.

She is then followed by the mother of the newborn with security personnel on the ground to prevent the excited crowd from interacting with the lady.

The jubilating crowd could be heard congratulating the unidentified new mum as she is escorted into the waiting bus.

Watch the video below:

Read some reaction to the video

@PeekMoney: “The Baby name will be brutality Or what name do you think”

@_Awila: “Thank God for her, the baby is a star already…”

@fizzyrose19: “Has the placenta been removed? Congratulations to her”

@folajimi__: “Women are the strongest!!!”

@FeyijimiKehind2: “Congratulations to her”