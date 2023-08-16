type here...
Entertainment
Entertainment

Video of a lady with the biggest front assets vibing to Niniola’s All Eyes On Me stirs reactions (Watch)

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Several reactions have started trailing a video of a lady with the biggest front assets vibing to Niniola’s hit song, All Eyes On Me with many adorning her the crown as the winner of the challenge.

The nostalgic bop All Eyes On Me by popular Nigerian singer Niniola has been a song of the moment as it continued to capture the hearts of music lovers.

The replay value of the song has been on the rise and several celebrities that include, Tiwa Savage, Teniola, Denrele Edun, Omoborty, Adunni Ade and others have jumped on the song.

Taking to her verified Instagram page today, August 15th, 2023, Niniola shared a video of a lady identified as Chioma with a very high level of bosom cavity.

In the reaction-generating video, the middle-aged lady could be seen flaunting her big front assets as she dances to Niniola’s All Eyes On Me and that was just the beginning.

Dancing further and singing to the song, Chioma raises eyebrows as she shows off gestures with her front assets.

Reposting the video on her Instagram page, Niniola wrote; “Chioma Dem Never See O!!!! Jesus ??? Repost @chiomalovv Dem Never see this kind of br..st wey I carry ooo? All eyes on me!!! Abeg make una invite me come una party make we come spoil everywhere ??????? My favorite music on repeat everyday!!”

Watch videos below;

