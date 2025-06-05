type here...
Video of a mother disciplining her 13-year old daughter

By Armani Brooklyn
A viral video on social media that has received mixed reactions from social media users captures a mother lashing her 13-year-old daughter.

In the video that has garnered over 1 million views on X, formerly Twitter alone, the strict mother can be seen instructing her daughter to lie on the couch while she lashed her.

According to the mother, she caught her daughter sending inappropriate videos and photos of herself to men.

In her words, she won’t allow her daughter to become a hoe.

@ItrackNG – Well deserved, mothers stopped being mothers that’s why we have so many degenerates in the world with too much out of wedlock pregnancies that are not well raised just to become nuisance to our societies

@Voosiki – And she’s sharing inappropriate media to teach a lesson on inappropriate media What a loop

@Naughty – There are some beatings you would receive; the next time you think of sharing any non-sexual pictures or videos, you would have PTSD. Flog that negativity out of her body!

@PrettySike – God bless this mother… You may not know how frustrating this is until it’s your daughter sending her privies to stewpeed boys @ 13. The boys she sent that to, need to see this as well. She’s 13! My mum would do this to me even if I was 21!

