Video of a woman pouring hot water on her maid for oversleeping makes netizens emotional

A wave of outrage has swept across social media following a video shared by Nigerian actress Christabel Egbenya.



The video captured a disturbing incident where Christabel poured water on her sleeping househelp.



The video which was first shared on TikTok has ignited discussions about the rights and dignity of house helps.



As seen in the trending clip, Christabel entered the bedroom to find Ifeoma still asleep at 9:00 am.

The actress expressed her anger at Ifeoma, particularly noting that her own little daughter, who shared the bed, was exposed while Ifeoma remained covered up.



She later proceeded to pour water on her sleeping househelp.

Christabel’s actions have been widely criticized as humiliating and degrading treatment by social media users who have come across the emotional video.

Check out some of the comments gathered under the video…

CERTIFIED LONER said: “If you’re always awake and ready to do this, why not take care of the house and the baby then do the work yourself.”

Nance said: “Mine sleeps till 8am. When she wakes up, she’s so active till I admire her energy. I guess that’s how her body functions. “The kids adore her.”



user256 said: “Then tomorrow u will hear she’s has done something to my baby let’s be serious with those maids.”

Daughter of zion said: “I thought this only happen in movies so it’s true in real life. Instead of pouring water on her just let her go.”

Miss efyaSilva said: “Oooh madam u shouldn’t pour her waterbe patient with her.”



@therui380 said: “Being a maid is a sacrifice these people think that you don’t get tired especially Africa where you’ll do everything including washing with hands.”

