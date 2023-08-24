type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsVideo of a woman pouring hot water on her maid for oversleeping...
News

Video of a woman pouring hot water on her maid for oversleeping makes netizens emotional

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Video of a woman pouring hot water on her maid for oversleeping makes netizens emotional
- Advertisement -

A wave of outrage has swept across social media following a video shared by Nigerian actress Christabel Egbenya.


The video captured a disturbing incident where Christabel poured water on her sleeping househelp.


The video which was first shared on TikTok has ignited discussions about the rights and dignity of house helps.


As seen in the trending clip, Christabel entered the bedroom to find Ifeoma still asleep at 9:00 am.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians react as Ama Official leaks part 2 atopa video with Asantewaa’s brother


The actress expressed her anger at Ifeoma, particularly noting that her own little daughter, who shared the bed, was exposed while Ifeoma remained covered up.

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle


She later proceeded to pour water on her sleeping househelp.

READ ALSO: Ama Official drops part 2 atopa video with Asantewaa’s brother


Christabel’s actions have been widely criticized as humiliating and degrading treatment by social media users who have come across the emotional video.

Check out some of the comments gathered under the video…

CERTIFIED LONER said: “If you’re always awake and ready to do this, why not take care of the house and the baby then do the work yourself.”

Nance said: “Mine sleeps till 8am. When she wakes up, she’s so active till I admire her energy. I guess that’s how her body functions. “The kids adore her.”


user256 said: “Then tomorrow u will hear she’s has done something to my baby let’s be serious with those maids.”

Daughter of zion said: “I thought this only happen in movies so it’s true in real life. Instead of pouring water on her just let her go.”

Miss efyaSilva said: “Oooh madam u shouldn’t pour her waterbe patient with her.”


@therui380 said: “Being a maid is a sacrifice these people think that you don’t get tired especially Africa where you’ll do everything including washing with hands.”

READ ALSO: Cute GH young couple go viral as they spend less than GHc 500 on their wedding (Pictures)

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Thursday, August 24, 2023
Accra
overcast clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
89 %
2.9mph
100 %
Thu
79 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
79 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways