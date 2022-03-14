type here...
Video of Afia Schwar landing a heavy slap on an innocent guy during her father’s funeral goes viral

By Armani Brooklyn
Afia Schwar
Even during her father’s funeral ceremony, Afia Schwar refused to act like an adult as she landed a heavy slap on an innocent guy who joined the many sympathizers on the dancefloor.

At the moment, is unclear what the guy did to Afia Schwar, but she should have acted matured for once and pat a blind eye on the guy’s shortcomings during Empress Gifty’s performance.

In this fast circulating video, Afia Schwar can be clearly seen stretching her left hand to slap the guy who was dancing beside Diamond Appiah.

After the slap, the guy shouted out of shock which drew the attention of the people who were around.

Diamond Appiah and the other people who were around calmed the guy down and told him to walk away before things escalate.

Watch the video below to know more…

    Source:GHpage

