type here...
News

Video of Agradaa’s fake money doubling scheme that got her jailed

By Armani Brooklyn
Nana Agradaa

Yesterday, Patricia Asiedua Asiamah aka Nana Agradaa was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment by the Circuit Court in Accra.

The sentence follows her conviction for charlatanic advertisement and obtaining money by false pretenses.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO HERE

Nana Agradaa was found guilty of deceiving victims during a televised broadcast in 2022, where she falsely claimed to have spiritual powers capable of doubling money.

Many individuals were persuaded to part with large sums, hoping for miraculous financial returns that never came.

READ ALSO: My husband and I are criminals – Nana Agradaa

Subscribe to watch new videos

The court’s decision is seen as a major victory in the fight against fraudulent spiritual schemes and dishonest religious practices.

Following her sentencing, the 2022 video of her advertising her fake money doubling scene has resurfaced on social media.

Evangelist Patricia Asiamah displayed GH¢300,000 in an advertisement, where she announced that she would be giving away free money to everyone who attended an all-night service at her church.

Trending:
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

READ ALSO: I am not bothered- Angel Asiamah reacts to Nana Agradaa’s sentence

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Apprentice and his girlfriend

Apprentice nabbed for stealing his boss’ money to buy 4 phones for his girlfriend

Nana Agradaa and Angel Asiamah 1

My husband and I are criminals – Nana Agradaa

GhPageNews

TODAY

Friday, July 4, 2025
23.9 C
Accra

Also Read

I went to my boyfriend for him to sleep with me every day- 13-year-old girl who beats her mother says

I am not bothered- Angel Asiamah reacts to Nana Agradaa’s sentence

Baltasar Ebang Engonga sentenced to 18 years imprisonment?

Baltasar Ebang Engonga

Youths manhandle drunk suspected police officer

Drunk Police Officer

Husband catches wife with another man in their bedroom

Men fighting
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways