Video of Agradaa’s fake money doubling scheme that got her jailed

Yesterday, Patricia Asiedua Asiamah aka Nana Agradaa was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment by the Circuit Court in Accra.

The sentence follows her conviction for charlatanic advertisement and obtaining money by false pretenses.

Nana Agradaa was found guilty of deceiving victims during a televised broadcast in 2022, where she falsely claimed to have spiritual powers capable of doubling money.

Many individuals were persuaded to part with large sums, hoping for miraculous financial returns that never came.

The court’s decision is seen as a major victory in the fight against fraudulent spiritual schemes and dishonest religious practices.

Following her sentencing, the 2022 video of her advertising her fake money doubling scene has resurfaced on social media.

Evangelist Patricia Asiamah displayed GH¢300,000 in an advertisement, where she announced that she would be giving away free money to everyone who attended an all-night service at her church.

