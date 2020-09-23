type here...
Entertainment

Video of Ahoufe Patri and Kalybos chilling at the beach hits social media

By Qwame Benedict
Ahoufe Patri and Kalybos
Ahoufe Patri and her co-partner Kalybos have been sighted in a new video having fun and chilling at the beach.

The two celebrities since their breakthrough with their ‘Boy Kasa’ series have been rumoured to be in a relationship but they both denied stating that they are just best friends.

According to them, they see each other as brother and sister and have no other motives but Kalybos has time without number indicated that he is interested in dating Ahoufe Patri.

Ahoufe Patri has on the other hand, has been linked to dating Kwabena Kwabena but she has remained silent on it.

Watch the video of the two hanging out together

Kalybos and Ahuof3 Patri in a cozy mood

Check out some comments from fans below:

original_yoni_detox_pearls: “????????????”

__dromo: “Miss you guys in action ?????????”

de_real_phamouz: “Yie yie ????”

Judging from the comments on the video, a lot of people are hoping the two come together to start a serious relationship.

