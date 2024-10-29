type here...
Entertainment

Video Of Akua Donkor’s Children And Family Members Crying Like Babies Hit Social Media

By Mzta Churchill
#image_title

A disturbing video of the children, Abusua Panyin, brothers, and sisters among other family members crying like babies has popped up on social media.

This comes after the founder and leader of the Ghana Freedom Party was announced dead late Monday, October 28.

In the video available at the news desk of Gh Page, the aforementioned people are seen crying bitterly whilst they had a family meeting in their family house following the death of the politician.

According to the family members, they are still waiting for Eno Mary, the last child of Akua Donkor to inform them of what caused the death of their beloved.

Gh Page wishes to follow this story and will give you any updates should there be any new developments on the issue.

Source:Gh Page

