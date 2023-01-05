Asantewaa and dancer, Dancegod Lloyd have been trending on the internet for the past three days after rumours went viral that they were in a serious romantic relationship behind the scenes which produced a pregnancy in the process.

According to screenshots which are making rounds online, Asantewaa once complained to a friend that her hubby is weak in bed and that’s why she chose to date energetic Danecgod Lloyd to please her sexual desires.

It was also said somewhere in the conversation between Asantewaa and her friend that she got pregnant for Dancegod Lloyd and later aborted it to avoid embarrassment and shame.

All these cats were allegedly leaked by Eyram, Cyril of YOLO fame’s wife who has been beefing with Asantewaa for the past two months now after allegedly spending her Ghs 30,000 with her cousin’s husband who is a building contractor.

Asantewaa has come out to vehemently deny these wild allegations which might mar her marriage if care is not taken.

Coming after all these brouhahas is a new video that has surfaced on the internet captures Asantewaa and Dancegod Lloyd behaving like lovers.

In the video, Dancegod Llyod smooched on Asantewaa and cuddled her like his lover – This has raised eyebrows forcing a lot of people to believe the rumour that they were lovers sometime ago.

Watch the video below to know more…

Meanwhile, Dancegod Llyod is yet to react to the allegations poured on her head for impregnating a married woman which is considered an abomination.

