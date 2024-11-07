type here...
Video of Balthazar Ebang Engonga in police custody surfaces

By Armani Brooklyn
Balthazar Ebang Engonga jail
Balthazar Ebang Engonga jail

A video circulating online shows Balthazar Ebang Engonga, a senior official from Equatorial Guinea, in police custody following allegations involving intimate recordings with over 400 women.

These videos included the spouses of influential figures in the country.

In the video in which he spoke Portuguese, Engonga appeared sombre and declined to comment on the allegations until he had legal representation.

Engonga’s intimate videos with over 400 women have triggered significant public and media attention.

Separating the truths from the lies; True facts about Balthazar Ebang Engonga's 400 atopa videos

Netizens Reactions…

@Eve-Lynn – Make una hold am o.. he fit knack female police officers join

@Kennedy Excel – This guy is cursed with spiritual problem, How person wey get beautiful wife and 6 kids go knack 400 women..

Xene 10 – I’m sure someone laid a curse on him that will ruin his life and career and it’s working.

@Tbosey – Even if his most beautiful and loved knacking partner is there with him right now, his electric gbola no go raise

READ ALSO: He lied to me – Married woman in Balthazar’s hot atopa video speaks

