Video of another man chopping Balthazar’s wife wotowoto pops up

By Armani Brooklyn
The wife of Balthazar Ebang Engonga has also taken over social media trends with her own video.

In this video, Balthazar’s wife can be seen being screwed by another man on her matrimonial bed.

As alleged, Balthazar’s wife has been secretly sleeping with other men anytime her husband is away

Some social media users who have come across the video have advised Balthazar to conduct a DNA test on his 5 kids.

Due to the site policy, we can’t share the video on the website.

But you can click here to watch it

Source:GhPage

