Video of Bright; The guy who owed Stephen King Amoah surfaces

Yesterday, Ghana Immigration Service Officer, Stephen King Amoah was discovered dead with his body partially burnt at Berekuso near Aburi.

As confirmed by his brother, Asante Isaac Junior on Facebook, they discovered the remains of his brother 6 days after he had gone missing

Sharing the state in which they found his body; Asante alleged the assailants slashed his throat, burnt him and later wrapped his body inside a blanket.

Amidst the mourning, a video of Bright, Stephen Amoah’s close friend who owed him GHS 200,000, has surfaced online.

According to sources close to the issue, Bright called Stephen around 8 PM on July 3rd to meet at Ashonmang Estates to settle the debt and that was the last time he was seen alive by his family and friends until he was found dead yesterday.

In the video, the two were enjoying a football match inside the stadium.

Bright who looked very happy can be seen trolling Stephen who’s an ardent Kotoko fan that his team was down by 2 goals to nil.

Currently, Bright has been identified as the prime suspect in Stephen’s death and is under investigation.

Bright has also admitted to meeting him and claimed he not only paid the GHS200,000 debt but also gave him an additional GHS300,000 to keep safely.

