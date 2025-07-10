type here...
Source:GHpage
News

Video of Bright; The guy who owed Stephen King Amoah surfaces

By Armani Brooklyn
Bright Stephen King Amoah 1

Yesterday, Ghana Immigration Service Officer, Stephen King Amoah was discovered dead with his body partially burnt at Berekuso near Aburi.

As confirmed by his brother, Asante Isaac Junior on Facebook, they discovered the remains of his brother 6 days after he had gone missing

Sharing the state in which they found his body; Asante alleged the assailants slashed his throat, burnt him and later wrapped his body inside a blanket.

READ ALSO: Immigration officer mysteriously goes missing

Stephen King Amoah

Amidst the mourning, a video of Bright, Stephen Amoah’s close friend who owed him GHS 200,000, has surfaced online.

According to sources close to the issue, Bright called Stephen around 8 PM on July 3rd to meet at Ashonmang Estates to settle the debt and that was the last time he was seen alive by his family and friends until he was found dead yesterday.

In the video, the two were enjoying a football match inside the stadium.

Bright who looked very happy can be seen trolling Stephen who’s an ardent Kotoko fan that his team was down by 2 goals to nil.

Trending:
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Currently, Bright has been identified as the prime suspect in Stephen’s death and is under investigation.

Bright has also admitted to meeting him and claimed he not only paid the GHS200,000 debt but also gave him an additional GHS300,000 to keep safely.

READ ALSO: Immigration officer mysteriously goes missing

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Boyfriend and Girlfriend

Girlfriend cuts off boyfriend’s manhood for having long hours of intercourse with her

Bogoso Pragya Accident

Bogoso: Pragya accident leaves 2 injured

GhPageNews

TODAY

Thursday, July 10, 2025
23.6 C
Accra

Also Read

Auchi Polytechnic lecturer caught with a married woman

Mr. Ehigie

Girlfriend cuts off boyfriend’s manhood for having long hours of intercourse with her

Boyfriend and Girlfriend

Stephen King Amoah confirmed dead

Stephen King Amoah

Immigration officer mysteriously goes missing

Stephen King Amoah

Netizens call for the dismissal of Professor Ehigie

Professor Ehigie
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways