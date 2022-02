- Advertisement -

Burna Boy, a Grammy Award-winning singer, was engaged in a horrific vehicle accident in Lagos with his Ferrari 458.

This comes just hours after the musician used his Instagram story to express his grief over his brother’s death.

“Not a day goes on by without me missing you brother. I would trade it all for just one conversation with you,” he wrote.

Burna Boy was thrown out of his vehicle shortly after the post during an automobile accident.

