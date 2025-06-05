type here...
Entertainment

Video of Chairman Wontumi dancing like a pro after bail surfaces online

By Mzta Churchill

A video of NPP’s Ashanti Regional Chairman, Chairman Wontumi dancing and jubilating has popped up online.

This comes after the politician was released days after being arrested for engaging in dubious means to amass wealth.

Following the release, Chairman Wontumi pair a visit to former vice president, Dr. Bawumia among other NPP bigwigs to thank them for their support.

In a new video that has popped up online, Chairman Wontumi is seen dancing and jubilating in a crowd.

The NPP Chairman was seen among other party members in an undisclosed location still celebrating their freedom.

Meanwhile, kindly check out the video of Chairman Wontumi dancing and jubilating beneath;

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

I slept with my baby mama when she came with her husband to see our child- man brags

I will frustrate Mahama till he loses all of his teeth- old video of Chairman Wontumi trends

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Thursday, June 5, 2025
28.2 C
Accra

Also Read

My husband uses dragon spray to chop me 3 times a day- woman cries out

Ghanaians slam Ofoase SHS teachers

Ofoase SHS

Wife in viral tape shares her side of the story

Anambra Woman

Dada Joe accused of 2.9 million fraud

Dada Joe Remix

Abuja restaurant owner busted for serving vultures as chicken meat

Abuja Resturant Owner
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways