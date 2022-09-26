- Advertisement -

A Nigerian woman of the Catholic faith has seized attention online following a viral video of her staking bet at a betting centre filled with youth.

The woman who had her back turned to the camera was filmed attentively playing a virtual game on a desktop computer in hopes of winning big to overcome her financial struggle.

Netizens are in shock as the video shows the woman at the betting premises in a Catholic Women’s Organization (CWO) uniform while she placed the bet.

It’s as though the woman had no other choice than to venture into the risky investment as the hardship in Nigeria had obviously overwhelmed her.

Below are some reactions to the video:

broda_henry: May That game come through

onyinyeeeee: Give people privacy naw

wonderboyvibes: Wow at least she no carry gun

timblaze_: Make she no carry Man-U oh!

veevogee: With CWO outfit??? Ndi nne mama

itzafoma: Money no dey so mama gotta compromise

iam_hopewell: Mama wan use CWO money play two sure odd. Or maybe na her son give am booking code make she help am play

officialbobbyfredrick__: Maybe na her husband send am message