type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleVideo of Christian mother at a betting centre goes viral
Lifestyle

Video of Christian mother at a betting centre goes viral

By Kweku Derrick
women's fellowship member staking bet
- Advertisement -

A Nigerian woman of the Catholic faith has seized attention online following a viral video of her staking bet at a betting centre filled with youth.

The woman who had her back turned to the camera was filmed attentively playing a virtual game on a desktop computer in hopes of winning big to overcome her financial struggle.

Netizens are in shock as the video shows the woman at the betting premises in a Catholic Women’s Organization (CWO) uniform while she placed the bet.

It’s as though the woman had no other choice than to venture into the risky investment as the hardship in Nigeria had obviously overwhelmed her.

Below are some reactions to the video:

broda_henry: May That game come through

onyinyeeeee: Give people privacy naw

wonderboyvibes: Wow at least she no carry gun

timblaze_: Make she no carry Man-U oh!

veevogee: With CWO outfit??? Ndi nne mama

itzafoma: Money no dey so mama gotta compromise

iam_hopewell: Mama wan use CWO money play two sure odd. Or maybe na her son give am booking code make she help am play

officialbobbyfredrick__: Maybe na her husband send am message

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, September 26, 2022
    Accra
    light rain
    75.6 ° F
    75.6 °
    75.6 °
    94 %
    2.9mph
    40 %
    Mon
    78 °
    Tue
    81 °
    Wed
    76 °
    Thu
    79 °
    Fri
    82 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News