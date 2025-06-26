type here...
Video of Cina Soul smooching on Stonebwoy

By Armani Brooklyn
Stonbwoy Cina Soul

Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy and soulful singer Cina Soul are trending across social media platforms following the release of a short behind-the-scenes video from the shoot of their collaborative project, Larger Than Life.

The footage, which has gone viral, shows the two musicians in a highly intimate scene.

Cina Soul, who wore a revealing outfit, is seen sensually dancing and grinding on Stonebwoy, who initially appeared composed but later turned to hold her tightly and wrapped his arms around her neck.

The scene, intended to convey the emotional essence of the music video, has elicited mixed reactions online, especially given that Stonebwoy is a married man.

Many social media users have slammed Cina Soul for what they have since described as “crossing boundaries,”.

Some have even accused her of seducing a married man during the shoot.

Others have also questioned the professionalism of the interaction.

Meanwhile, their fans are defending them by arguing that it was purely an artistic expression within the scope of their work.

“Cina Soul should know better. There are creative ways to interpret love songs without disrespecting someone’s marriage,” one user posted.

“People forget this is showbiz. It’s acting, not real life. Let’s stop policing every move celebrities make,” another countered.

Neither Stonebwoy nor Cina Soul has officially responded to the public reaction as of the time of this press release.

However, their collaborative track Larger Than Life is already gaining traction, with fans eager to see how the full music video turns out.

